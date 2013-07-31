Financial woes threaten BNFYL congress

Financial problems are starting to creep in at the Botswana National Front Youth League, with only a day to go before the elective congress starts in Thamaga this weekend.

Most delegates from far places like Maun, Chobe and Ghanzi are said to be struggling to raise the transport money, let alone the P50 registration fee. Each constituency is supposed to pay out P250 as registration fee and P50 per delegate and every ward will send five delegates. Secretary for political education Malatsi Mokhubami admitted that most of the youth are struggling to raise the money to attend the congress. “We are really trying to encourage them to raise money to attend the congress as it is very important. We understand that most of them are not working but we are hopeful that they will make it to the congress.’’ The Makatane lobby is the hardest hit.

“I have volunteered to help those delegates from Letlhakeng region with transport and my other colleagues are doing the same in other regions.” said vice president candidate, Gofaone Letlape. Asked if it is not going to compromise their election ambitions, Letlape said that if not arrested on time it could cause harm “but I am upbeat that all our delegates will make it to Thamaga.” The Selala lobby team is said to be financially sound and has taken advantage of the other group’s lack of finance to penetrate their stronghold. “We have already made some travelling arrangements for our delegates to the congress and paid their registration fees,” said a member of the group.

A source within the BNFYL has revealed that the Selala team has already used more than P20, 000 for their campaigns and are hoping to use another P15, 000 during the congress. Arafat Khan from the Selala group said that they are broke and have nothing to assist delegates with. “It is very tough for us more so that we are the incumbent and have to prepare for the congress as well by using our own money.” Khan admitted that most delegates will not make it to Thamaga. “We expect around 700 delegates to make it to the congress.’’ The main tussle will be for position of president which will pit Tona Selala against Kemmonye Makatane while Arafat Khan will face Richard Khumomatlhare for the Secretary General position.