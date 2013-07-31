Lesang's group suffers setback

The race for the presidency of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) women’s wing is heating up with three lobby groups working around the clock to solicit votes from different regions. The main contention will be between the current chairperson Angelinah Sengalo and the mayor of Lobatse Caroline Lesang while Mahalapye businesswoman Sedie Rankhudu is regarded as the dark horse.

Over the weekend, Lesang’s lobby group suffered a defeat when all their members were not voted in at the Tswapong North region elections held in Maunatlala. Salome Lesole who was the chairperson of the region and member of Lesang’s group was not voted as she was absent during the election. Lesole, a former specially elected councillor in Boteti is vying for the additional member position and will be attending the congress not as a delegate but just a candidate.

Contacted for comment, Lesole said that she did not register to be voted at the regional congress “because I was away and knew that I am vying for a national position.’’ The former specially elected councillor in the Boteti South constituency admitted that she is in Lesang’s lobby group “though the party does not encourage that and will be vying for additional member position.’’ Lesole rebutted allegations that the new executive committee in the Tswapong region is for Sengalo’s group.

“There are some within the committee who support us and immediately after they won they called me and declared their allegiance to our group.’’ Asked if the battle for the control of the BDP women’s wing won’t rekindle factional wars, Lesole said that the most important thing is for the winners to create a conducive environment for everyone.

The BDP women’s wing goes to their elective congress in Kang to elct new leadership after they settled for compromise committee in Nata. The compromised list was chosen after the party experienced its first split when some members formed Botswana Movement for Democracy. The congress is billed for 17-19 May this year in Kang.