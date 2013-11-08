Francistown oldest street to get a facelift

Francistown’s first and oldest street Haskins street, which has been an eyesore is set to get a facelift, Northern Extra has established.

The street, which has become a haven for counterfeit goods and a prime shopping area for shoppers from neighbouring countries due to its concentration of Chinese shops, will get a multimillion shopping complex.

According to documents that NE has Francistown City Council has approved a plan by Veevek (PTY) LTD to develop a commercial three stories building on plots 464, 465, 466, 471, 472 and 473. The construction of the complex will see one of Francistown’s first hotels Grand Lodge being demolished.The commercial uses will include a hotel with conference facilities, supermarket, shops and offices.

The development along the Haskins street follows another three storey commercial building across the railway line which is due for completion. Francistown Mayor James Kgalajwe said that he is happy about the facelift of Haskins street and says it is a sign that the city is getting developments. “This is what we have always fought for, to have investors to come to Francistown and see its potential,’’ said Kgalajwe.

He revealed that currently they are talking to property developers to partner with them to develop the Francistown golf course which is in a sorry state. The mayor said that he expects more investors to come to his city after the completion of the Francistown-Tonota road, whose design will be the first of its kind in Botswana as it will have flyover roads.