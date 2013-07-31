Zimbabweans hope for a free, a fair election

Following the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed during and after last Saturday’s constitutional referendum, Zimbabweans in Botswana are hopeful of free and fair elections.According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) observer teams, few incidents of violence were recorded before, during and after the process.

Only voter apathy marred an otherwise peaceful referendum process. Just over two million out of the six million registered voters in Zimbabwe cast their votes in the referendum that is expected to change the country’s political and economic landscape. A random survey conducted by Northern Extra in Francistown has established that many Zimbabweans are optimistic that elections in Zimbabwe scheduled for July this year will bring stability, so that they may return and settle permanently in their native country.

Isaac Chiguru said finding work – especially without proper documentation – was challenging in Botswana. Most Zimbabweans agree that the national elections in July, on a date yet to be announced, this year are their greatest hope to enjoy normal lives back home.