FCC must partner with corporate bodies

The Francistown City Council (FCC) should start entering into partnerships with the corporate world for better financial performance, the city’s councillors recommended.Debating the 2013/14 financial budget for the municipality last Thursday, councillors urged council to set up initiatives that would spur income generation for the country’s second largest city.

This is after Finance Committee Chairperson Rauboy Mpuang had presented a budget that the majority of the councillors described as ungenerous. Councillors lamented that the budget of P123 million is too small and cannot cater for the developmental needs in Francistown. They grieved over the poor state of Francistown roads saying they are in a state of disrepair.

Councillors said the government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development cannot provide for every need because the country is still reeling from the effects of the world credit crunch. Instead of continuing to extend the begging bowl to the government, councillors recommended the full utilisation of the public-private partnership (PPPs) model and doubling of revenue collection efforts from residents. Last year alone, FCC collected a total of P40 million. But the municipality is still being owed millions of pula by residents in rates.

“We should stop acting like cry babies. The government is undergoing a rough financial patch,” said Professor Tlou, councillor for Itekeng ward. Honest Buti Billy, councilor for Satellite South ward said the council parks can be converted into money spinning businesses if the council can cooperate with some private partners.