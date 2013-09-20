I’m not afraid of Motswaledi - Saleshando

Member of Parliament for Gaborone Central Dumelang Saleshando has dismissed recent reports that he might flee his constituency to inherit his father’s in Selibe Phikwe (West).

He told this paper on the side-lines of the party’s fundraising dinner at Cresta Mahalapye Hotel over the weekend. The reports came after efforts by opposition to tackle Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in the next general election as a united front failed. However Saleshando has shrugged off reports that he will relocate to Selibe- Phikwe West, where his father, Gilson Saleshando will not be standing, as he is retiring. He said he is not afraid of Gomolemo Motswaledi so much that he has to relocate to a “safer” constituency.

“What for?” he rhetorically asked. Saleshando said his family stays in Gaborone so he does not find any logic in reports that he might move away from the area. He said he has long moved from Selibe- Phikwe years ago while a young man. He said he cannot fear Motswaledi as the latter’s political credentials have never been tested. “What has he (Motswaledi) won; is he bigger than Mma Nasha?” Saleshando explained that he has even won in the last general election with a bigger margin in his constituency than his father Gilson Saleshando in Selibe Phikwe West. The idea to form Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) that includes all opposition parties hit a snag over allocation of constituencies. BCP then broke ranks with opposition counterparts and since then have been viewed as selling out to the BDP.