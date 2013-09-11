Twice bitten, never shy..

Dr Habaudi Hubona of Botswana Congress Party [BCP] will be making election history in Botswana should the party give her the nod to contest the Francistown West bye- election.

Dr Hubona, who recently relocated to the constituency, will be contesting parliamentary election for the third time since 2009. She challenged the late Baledzi Gaolathe for Tonota North and lost by 3,067 to 5,811 votes to the latter. In 2010 Dr Hubona stood for the bye- election against BDP’s Fidelis Molao and was humbled by 2617 to 4575 votes while MELS’s Mbayani Phalalo got 62 votes. During the bye election she was supported by all the opposition parties including the newly formed Botswana Movement for Democracy [BMD]. Early this year Dr Hubona, a surgeon general who owns a clinic in Francistown relocated to Francistown West and made her intentions to contest the parliamentary election in 2014.

Itekeng ward councillor Professor Tlou also showed interest and the two were set to meet in the BCP primaries in November. The party’s plans were thrown out of the window when the area MP Tshelang Masisi passed on last week Wednesday, thus meaning there will be bye- election for the constituency by the end of November or early December 2013. Both BCP candidates are outsiders in the constituency, Hubona registered in Tonota North while Tlou is from Francistown East. None of them is eligible to vote in the coming bye- election according to the electoral act. In an interview, Hubona said that she is ready to contest the bye election. “I stay in Francistown and I am well known in the constituency than in Tonota North.’’ Hubona revealed that her parents used to stay in Kgaphamadi which is part of Francistown West, and she also did her schooling in the second city. On the challenge from Tlou, “He is exercising his democratic right and I am ready for the challenge in the party primaries.

Should he win the primary, I will support him.’’ Itekeng ward councillor Tlou was not yet sure if he will contest the bye- election, “Yes I have expressed interest to contest the 2014 general election under BCP ticket.’’ What about the by- election? “I am still awaiting the party decision ,’’ said non-committal Tlou. BCP Secretary General Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang said that it is too early to talk about the by- election.