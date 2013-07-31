Transnational crime on the rise

NENEWS



Transnational crimes often hamper police investigations and may even prolong investigations because they are committed between many countries.

Officer Commanding (OC) No. 15 District Senior Supt. Alakanani Makobo said this in an interview with Northern Extra. “We have had cases of stolen vehicles that were discovered in countries like Zimbabwe and South Africa.

We have also made arrests in these foreign countries and in some instances applied for extradition order for suspects to answer for criminal charges against them,” said OC Makobo. The No. 15 policing district covers Francistown, Tshesebe, Masunga and Tutume areas. He said in December 2011, they recorded 274 cases of burglary and 243 by December 2012.

He added that there were a total of 133 cases of house breaking in 2011 and 108 in 2012 as well as 174 cases of store breaking in 2011 compared to 196 cases by December 2012. “We also had 54 cases of armed robbery in December 2011 and 64 by December 2012. There were eight cases of theft of a motor vehicle in 2011 and six by December 2012.

But we also recorded an increase in cases of stock theft. 57 were recorded in December 2011 and 70 by December 2012,” added OC Makobo. country,” he said.