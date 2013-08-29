F-town mourns Masisi

Northern Extra took to the streets of Maipaahela location, one of the most popular areas in Francistown and where Masisi was a resident. An elderly woman Ruth Moshodi was very saddened by the death of her MP. “He wouldnt pass by my yard without greeting me first.

A very lovable person he was, who was very humble and down to earth. Someone from his house came to inform us this morning that he has passed away,’’ said a shocked Moshodi. A small entrepreneur in one of Maipaahela tuck-shops Oganne Mogotsi couldn’t believe that her favourite MP is gone, “Oh my God! Siisii batho (Masisi’s nickname) was a good listener and a compassionate person. He would come and sit with us here to get our concerns.’’ Mogotsi said that the departed MP even attended funerals and never discriminated anyone. Kealeboga Moshodi, who said that Masisi referred to him as his uncle, said that “he would go around the whole of Maipaahela greeting people and listening to their concerns and was a very approachable person.’’

“Siisi was my best friend and every time he is in Francistown he would come and spend some time with me,’’ said Dorothy Sithole. Unlike other politicians who despise the poor, Masisi was a well-mannered politician and treated all people in the same way, says Sithole. Botswana Movement for Democracy [BMD] councillor for Phillip Matante East ward Shadreck Nyeku said that he started working with Masisi in 1999 when he first contested Francistown West. “Even after we defected to BMD it has never changed our working relations and he was a good listener and hardworking person.’’

Raoboy Mpuang, councillor for Monarch East who also defected to BMD, describes Masisi as a man who was above petty politics. “Before the parliamentary session starts he would call all his councillors and we discuss issues affecting the constituency,’’ said Mpuang who regards Masisi as his mentor.