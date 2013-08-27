Moswaane gets a boost ahead of BDP primaries

Monarch South councillor Ignatius Moswaane, who has expressed interest in challenging Francistown West Member of Parliament Tshelang Masisi in the Botswana Democratic Party [BDP] primaries, has been given a political boost by the party central committee.

Moswaane was recently appointed member of BDP’s Political Education Committee (PEC), which is in charge of recruiting new members to the party and guiding the party on campaign strategies. Moswaane was accused by some party members in Francistown West of campaigning before the party had issued writ of election , something the area MP didn’t take kindly to. The Monarch West councillor’s inclusion into the PEC is not surprising as he was one of the campaign coordinators for Letlhakeng West bye- election which the BDP won. Some party members in the constituency said that his appointment into PEC is a political blow to Masisi, “he will now have a reason to go around campaigning and claiming to be doing his job as member of the PEC .’’ Moswaane was once Masisi’s campaign manager and credited with the former’s victory in the general election.

After he lost the BDP primaries in 2008, Moswaane stood as an independent council candidate and won with 617 votes while his closest rival Baboni Mosalagae, who had beaten him in primaries, got 390. He would later retract his political steps to BDP. In an interview Moswaane said that his inclusion in the PEC does not mean that he has an upper hand over Masisi but that if anything, it will restrict his campaigns. “My duty is to teach the democrats the right political language and behaviour when campaigning.,” he said adding that it was not by accident that he is in the PEC. “My performance at Letlhakeng West and Mokoboxane bye- election speak volumes for me.’’