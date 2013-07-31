Two major projects for CDC in 2013

The Central District Council (CDC) will be undertaking two major projects in 2013 due to financial constraints – fewer than they had initially planned.Council chairman, Lesego Raditanka has said the projects include the Bobonong internal roads, which is underway and the Palapye bus rank. “These are the only projects that the CDC will be funding and we wanted to improve road networking in all the major villages but are constrained by lack of funds.’’ Raditanka revealed that they wanted to use the Private Public Partnership (PPP) model but they backtracked as it was going to be expensive for the small medium enterprises to rent out the stalls.

‘’The problem is that the private companies want maximum profits thus it was going to be difficult for the SMMEs to afford the rentals. We have decided to go it alone.’’ The CDC chairman said that their aim is to empower the small businesses, which normally operate in bus ranks. CDC, which is the largest in the country with seven sub districts and over 170 councillors, has also seen some of its councillors exchanging their ties and jackets for the prison uniforms, which the chairman said it is worrisome. Lately councillor for Pilikwe/Maape Jeremiah Ramodisa has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for killing his wife.

Another councillor for Lotsane was recently released after serving a prison term for bribery. Nominated councillor for Serowe North West Boipuso Ralekwalo appeared in court for rape charges. The Directorate of Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) are investigating two other councillors in Mahalapye sub-district for trying to claim money from council under false pretences. ”This is tarnishing the name of the council and we have tried to address the issue during the council session and it seems we are hitting a snag,’ said the chairman.