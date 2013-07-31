Ex-SHHA officer jailed for stealing

NE correspondent

A former Self Help Housing Agency (SHHA) revenue collector with the Francistown City Council (FCC)’s Gerald Estates office, convicted a couple of weeks ago on 59 counts of stealing by servant was jailed on Tuesday.

Bokani Mosolini (38) was this week slapped with an effective 12 month sentence behind bars after the court found that she stole over P70 000 on different occasions over a period of three months some six years ago.

The state proved that between August 1, 2006 and October 9, 2006 at Gerald Estates’ SHHA offices in Francistown, Mosolini being a person employed in the public service as a revenue officer for the FCC, stole the sum of P70 436.55.

The stolen money, which is property of the FCC, came into her possession by virtue of her employment as a revenue collector at the SHHA offices.

Mosolini had pleaded not guilty to all the counts but Francistown Chief Magistrate Peggy Madandume convicted her and subsequently sentenced her to jail after a full trial.