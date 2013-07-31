Tibone to quit politics



NE correspondent



Tati West Member of Parliament, Charles Tibone, has reportedly confided in dikgosi in his constituency that he will not be seeking re-election when his term expires in 2014, Northern Extra has learned.Information reaching this publication is that the former cabinet minister made his intentions clear at a closed-door meeting with traditional leaders last Friday at Domboshaba Lodge.

Tibone’s handlers say the man is preparing to quit active politics to focus on his businesses. This week, the man himself confirmed having met with dikgosi but would not deny or confirm that he made the announcement to leave politics in the foreseeable future.

“I hold consultative meetings with dikgosi from time to time as part of my duty as a Member of Parliament and last week’s meeting with them was held in the same spirit and for that purpose,” said Tibone, adding that he was aware of the rumour that he intended to quit active politics.

When pressed further, Tibone wondered why he would hide his intentions to retire from politics. “I would not want to answer to allegations. In any case, why would I hide the fact that I’m retiring?” he wondered.

Despite Tibone’s denial, a traditional leader who was part of the meting last Friday confirmed that the motor magnate was not ambiguous about his intentions. “He was open with us and he told us clearly that he would not be coming back to parliament after 2014,” said the kgosi who preferred not to be named.

Tibone has served as an MP for Tati West for two terms after first being elected to parliament in 2004 and again in 2009.