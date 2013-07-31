Mfa settles debt out of court

Former Member of Parliament for Nata/Gweta, Oliphant Mfa, who was alleged to be refusing to pay an old personal debt has finally yielded and agreed to settle out of court. The former junior minister at Labour and Home Affairs was at one point described by his creditor as a ‘crook” and “dishonest” man after he allegedly reneged on an earlier agreement to pay Selome Selome the sum of P4 910. When the matter first came before the Francistown Small Claims court in May Selome told the magistrate that he had been engaged by Mfa to build him a two-room house at Mabesekwa, and that the former assistant minister had failed to honour his contractual obligation.

At the time Mfa pleaded not guilty to the charge. When the matter was brought to court for final arbitration recently, the complainant told the magistrate that Mfa had at last made good his debt and that he [Selome] was now withdrawing the matter. Mfa, who was not in court when the matter was withdrawn, could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.