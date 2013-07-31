Women policing network launched

Batswana policewomen have been encouraged to support and offer each other motherly love even when on the line of duty. This was said by the northern regional magistrate Lorraine Lesang-Makati at last week’s launch of the newly formed Botswana Women Police Network Operation. The event, which was held under the theme ‘Network SWEEP 2,’ was held at The Rock church premises in Francistown. “Women in the police services should work together, support each other and give each other compliments when one has done a commendable job in order to achieve policing goals together. Women should not shy away from competing with their male counterparts because they are as capable and as gifted as men,” she said.

She said that as part of their mandate in Botswana Women Police Network they are supposed to collaborate and work together towards uplifting the operational effectiveness of women police officers in policing around the country. She also encouraged the policewomen to lead by example and demonstrate good leadership in whatever they do whether at home or at work. She stressed that women should stay away from petty issues such as gossip and unproductive behaviour. “You ought to demonstrate to your counterparts that you also mean business and that you can be trusted to do the policing work just like them,” she said. Meanwhile, talking to Northern Extra on the sidelines of the launch the newly appointed BPS deputy commissioner – Support Services - Bruno Paledi said that in order for crime to go down, people should change their destructive behaviours.