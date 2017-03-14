Kgalajwe eyes BDP regional chairmanship as step to parliament

Francistown City Council specially-elected councillor and former mayor James Kgalajwe has confirmed that he will enter the race to contest for the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Francistown regional chairmanship over the weekend.

His sentiments follow hard on allegations that he is positioning himself to challenge Francistown East Member of Parliament in the 2019 general election. The source said once Kgalajwe clinches the chairmanship his campaign strategy will be on a good course as he will use his position to lure electorate to his side.

But Kgalajwe said his main aim of entering the chairmanship race was his desire to work for the party to offset the opposition in 2019. “You must realise that when one has a position of responsibility their chances of proxy politics are very limited as all regional complaints are addressed by them.

“If I win the chairmanship position, I will not have any space to do proxy campaigns since all democrats in the Francistown region will look up to me for guidance,” he added. Francistown regional secretary Raoboy Mpuang who is also alleged to be itching for Francistown West Constituency currently under Ignatius Moswaane will not defend his position over the weekend to allow himself ample time for house to house campaigns.

Mpuang rubbished such claims in a recent interview saying that his hands are currently full with his personal projects which will make it impossible for him to deliver.