Three families inside Spaghetti island given plots elsewhere

Adirective by former Minister of Transport and Communications Tshenolo Mabeo last year to have three homesteads squeezed inside the Francistown Spaghetti intersection relocated have finally materialised.

Both home owners have been given new plots at Coloured location. Mabeo had pointed out that the lives of the three families would remain in danger from accidents due to their proximity to all the interchanging roads and ramps of the spaghetti. Although the project director Carthage Matlhaga had tried to convince the Minister of their decision and reasons to leave the three homesteads inside the construction perimeters, the minister was not convinced as he stressed that if anything happens to any of the concerned homes, his ministry would shoulder the blame.

When Northern Extra visited the three affected families, they were all smiles as they revealed that they have been given plots at Coloured location even though they have not yet been taken to view the plots. Rose Bontshitswe who initially complained that she was not prepared to be relocated to a place far away from Nyangabgwe hospital was satisfied with the location she will be relocated to since it is near to the hospital unlike Gerald Estates where they were initially to be relocated.

“They have so far given me a house number but I have not been taken to view the plot because they are still making assessment as how much they will pay for our looming relocation. As a Social worker dependent, I would prefer the Social workers not to give me money but build me a house instead,” Bontshitswe said beaming with happiness.

Annah Moseki explained that their relocation was taking forever. She complained that since Dineo cyclone she has been literally living inside a pond as all the water flowing down from the intersection pass through her yard exposing her family to unnecessary danger.

“I am happy to have been relocated away from this dangerous place even though I would have preferred to be moved to Gerald Estates where there are a good number of future developments. I am always at loggerheads with the contractors as they say that I disturb them by digging a trench on their site to divert flowing water from causing more damage inside my yard. My prayer is for the g final assessment to end,” she said.