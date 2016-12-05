Parwe Hill Summer Fashion Shoot a success

The inaugural annual Parwe Hill Summer Fashion Shoot hosted by Bana Ba Pula Youth and Environmental Club was a success, this according to the organisation’s spokesperson Charles Tjivasera.

The event was held last weekend in Mahalapye. Bana Ba Pula Youth and Environmental Club is a Mahalapye-based club focused mostly on youth talent development and positive environmental usage. According to Tjivasera the main objective of this year’s event was to promote positive usage of creative arts in Mahalapye through charity.

The Club donated Christmas hampers (toiletry) to young people living with disability. Beneficiaries were sourced from the Central Association of the Blind and Disabled Center in Mahalapye while sponsors included Sharmal Enterprise, Bravos Guests House, Maeto Lodge and B&G Hardware among others.

Tjivasera said the organisation’s (which’s membership comprises of photographers, musicians and designers) main goal is to promote arts in the village, arguing that most companies in Mahalapye tend to hire artists from Gaborone and other places forgetting the ones in the village. “It becomes difficult for us to penetrate the industry,” he said.