Thieves ransack Moswaane’s house

Two suspected burglars, Mooketsi Setlhare, 27, and a 45-year old Zimbabwean man, Mphakadzi Shihota appeared before Francistown Magistrate Kaveri Kapeko on Wednesday accused of ransacking Francistown West Member of Parliament (MP), Ignatius Moswaane’s house.

The duo allegedly made off with household goods including four Sony radio speakers worth P2800, brown Nike sneakers valued at P750 and a brown board worth P250 on October 27. Before this incident Setlhare is alleged to have broken into the MP’s house in June 15. He allegedly stole gadgets worth P15 000.

According to court papers he stole a Blackberry classic, Blackberry Gold and an iPad. Setlhare pleaded guilty to all the charges while Shihota pleaded not guilty. The investigating officer, Terrence Motlogelwa told court that Moswaane’s house has been broken into four times. He explained that when Setlhare was arrested on his first offence he fled away while the police were still identifying the gadgets.

“He has been on the run since then, we only arrested him yesterday whereupon he led us to Shihota,” Motlogelwa said. He said that some property was found at Shihota’s place and that his team is still tracking the missing property. He said that the accused should be remanded in custody while they continue with the search. He also said investigations are still at an initial stage.

In his defence, the Zimbabwean told court that he was in Zimbabwe on the 27th. “Even my passport can prove that I came to Botswana on the 28th,” he said. Shihota told court that the reason why the speakers were found at his place is because he took them from Setlhare as insurance after he loaned him P100 to buy milk for his three-months old child. He told court that Setlhare was his brother in-law. Last year Moswaane told a Kgotla meeting that thieves should be beaten to a pulp by the mob. It remains to be seen as to whether the outspoken legislator will apply mob justice on the duo.