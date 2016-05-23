Gaborone City Council to auction Makgalemele

Gaborone City Council will soon attach and auction the property of Assistant Minister in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Public Administration Phillip Makgalemele, who owes P15 315.29 in unpaid rates.

The debt for Plot No. 18020, Extension 10 Gaborone stood at this figure at the time of the court order on June 20th 2014. Makgalemele who was dragged before Ext. II Magistrate Abigail Masawi was ordered to pay in absentia the sum of P15 315.29 with interest thereon at the rate of 0.3 percent per day on outstanding rates calculated from the 26th of February 2013 to date of final payment plus the costs of suit.

Moreover, a writ of execution was also issued by the court to attach and take into execution the movable goods of the minister and cause them to be auctioned to the public. When contacted for comment, Makgalemele admitted that the house number in the order is his but said that he has long given the house to his children.

“I cannot deny or confirm that I owe rates since the house in question belongs to me but is under the care of my child. As of now, I have never received any correspondence from GCC in regard to the current issue at hand. I will also make it a point to make a follow up and pay the amount even though it is equivalent to my salary,” Makgalemele said.