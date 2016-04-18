Rex swears by BDP even in poverty

Call it blind loyalty on her part but for poverty-stricken Olebaganye Rex of Francistown, there is still no alternative to the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Her loyalty is inspite of the fact that, the 59 year old Sebina born woman, who lives in the Philip Matante East ward in the Francistown South constituency lives in dire poverty. “I had 10 children but four of them have died over the years. Some of them died as infants. I have about 11 grandchildren some of whom are orphans,” said Rex in an interview.

She revealed that only one of her remaining children has a proper job although based in Jwaneng. “She does her best to assist me but it is not enough because I have this number of orphaned grandchildren to feed and fend for. I am not employed and besides Ipelegeng where I occasionally get a job, I have not benefited from any government programmes,” says Rex whose live-in boyfriend, 68 year old Marae Yoba is not working either.

“Just like me, he lives off Ipelegeng. He used to work for the Francistown City Council (FCC) but had to go when he reached retirement age,” explained Rex who further revealed that she has got no work experience as she has never in her life worked. “Back in the village in Sebina, we