Masisi not fit to be Botswana’s next president - Mmolotsi

Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi has been placed on the weight scale and found to be too light to qualify as the country’s next president.

Francistown South Member of Parliament (MP) Wynter Mmolotsi told a fully packed political rally at Philip Matante East ward that his greatest fear and worst nightmare is for Mokgweetsi Masisi to be the next president of Botswana.

“The time I was still a member of the BDP Masisi was like a ball boy in terms of status,” said the deputy president of Botswana Movement for Democracy, adding that Masisi “held no position of influence,” and has never contributed anything of significance to the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) since its formation.

He said it boggles the mind as to why President Ian Khama handpicked him to be his successor at the expense of other deserving BDP members who could do better than him. But then he answered himself: “Masisi was chosen simply because he is Khama’s bootlicker as he dances to every tune the president plays,” he said.

Mmolotsi continued that while at the BDP he was ranked No. 5 in the party’s hierarchy as deputy secretary general higher than Masisi, who was at the time “just a nonentity,” he said wondering what qualities Masisi possesses to make him a president. Mmolotsi implored voters to not vote for BDP candidate Peter Nare as he accused the ruling party councillors of sleeping on the job and preferring beer guzzling over the concerns of their electorate. He added that the current BDP councillors in his constituency are not at all cooperative and sabotage whatever developments are earmarked for the area.

“Most of them do not have my phone number and there is one particular councillor who spends most of his time drowning himself in beer and I want you as responsible citizens to desist from wasting your votes. If you vote for Nare, you will be making the gravest mistake as I long to work with a councillor from the opposition since most of us have the interests of our electorate at our hearts compared to the BDP councillors who are only concerned with the politics of the belly.”

He pointed out that he had a good working relationship with the late Shadreck Nyeku who was his comrade and a workaholic. He begged the electorate to vote for Uyapo Nyeku on the 23rd of April 2016 since he is a capable leader who can take their ward to another level.