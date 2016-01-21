Batshu’s scalp is mine in 2019 -Zibani

The Umbrella for Democratic Change chairman for Nata-Gweta constituency and a member of the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) Galethata Zibani has vowed to topple Member of Parliament for Nkange constituency who is also Minister of Labour and Home Affairs Edwin Batshu in the coming 2019 general election.

Speaking at a well-attended UDC political rally to welcome new members in Tutume over the weekend, Zibani revealed that he is the one who destroyed former Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) MP Daniel Kwelagobe in the past general election in which Dr. Tlamelo Mmatli triumphed. Zibani boasted to his comrades that he will claim Batshu’s scalp in the 2019 general election.

“I stand before you and proudly announce that as a former campaign manager for comrade Mmatli in Molepolole South, I and my comrades worked tirelessly to make it a point that the constituency is snatched from DK although sceptics did not believe it to be possible.

If we can bring down someone with almost 50 years as MP, it will be very easy to shoot down Batshu since he is a political novice who was simply given a go in politics due to his allegiance to President Ian Khama,” he said.

When quizzed by the Northern Extra on the modus operandi they used in Molepolole South to cause an upset, Zibani was not prepared to disclose his weapon lest BDP use it against them. He however revealed that when they camped in Molepolole their main agenda was to win the hearts of as many youths as possible in order to frustrate the elders who are hell bent on voting for the ruling BDP.

“The problem with our crop of elders is that they have been brain washed by the ruling party to a point where they cannot differentiate between right and wrong. When we entered Molepolole South, we had this in mind and whenever we entered a yard during our house to house campaigns, we targeted youths since we believed that they will in the long run lecture their elderly parents on the dangers of voting for BDP,” he said.

He admitted that for UDC to wrestle the Nkange constituency from the ruling party, they will need to start their campaigns for 2019 as early as possible.

He told his comrades that threats by the Vice President Mokweetsi Masisi to recruit BMD members are a non-starter. “I am a former BDP member and Masisi has never been a political heavyweight and as such, people should not be worried about his threats. He cannot mobilise people since he lacks the political charisma to do so,” he said.