No backup generator at Ntimbale dam

The Ntimbale dam which provides water to many North East District Council villages does not have a back-up generator. The result is that when there is no electricity, the water situation becomes desperate as taps become dry.

Those used to the desperate situation have now resorted to filling up big containers with water for future use when Ntimbale disappoints them. The constant load shedding by Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) does not help matters as people are forced to go for several days without water. Water Utilities Corporation spokesperson Matida Mmipi requested this publication to furnish her with a questionnaire concerning the non-availability of a back-up generator at Ntimbale dam.

However two weeks down the line, she has not yet responded to the enquiry. At some point, she said she had not seen the questionnaire. Attempts at follow ups became futile as, on several occasions, her mobile phone rang unanswered. Biggie Butale, Member of Parliament for Tati West, the constituency where the dam is located, is also in the dark about the lack of a generator at the dam.

“If indeed the dam does not have a back-up generator, it baffles the mind how such an important aspect of water pumping can be overlooked. Anyways I will look into the matter and take it up with the relevant authorities,” he promised. The minister responsible for water and energy Kitso Mokaila declined to answer any questions when contacted saying he was flying. “Normally I hold press conferences to afford journalists a chance to ask questions and get appropriate answers.

When I give you the answer just like that over the phone, chances of you writing what I did not say are very high. Anyways, I will call you guys sometime next week to announce something new. Bye-bye,” said Mokaila.