Jwaneng triumphs at Debswana Inter Mine games

Jwaneng mine emerged victorious at this year’s inter-mine games held in Orapa over the weekend. The games which started on Friday brought all three of Debswana mines together in an effort to promote the company’s employee interaction and wellness through sports.

The aim of the games also encouraged long lasting employee relationships among Debswana employees, their families and strategic business partners through participation in physical and mental exercises. Jwaneng mine proved to be more primed than their counterparts from the Orapa, Letlhakane, Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) and Debswana Corporate Centre (DCC) as they led by an overall score of 15 points, followed by OLDM with 13 points and lastly DCC with nil.

The two day event was graced by men and women who displayed passion and the willpower to succeed. Orapa mining town was alive with activity as every corner was occupied by a crowd of sports men and women battling it out on the field and different sporting arenas.

Sports such as netball, soccer, volleyball and ping pong built competitive spirits in players and stimulated them to make a contribution irrespective of whether the participation resulted in victory or defeat. One participant from Orapa’s aerobics team, Kabelo Boipelo said he had a wonderful time in the inter mine games.

“There is not much to do in Orapa besides work. These games are a fantastic way of bringing us all together, we are not just playing competitive sports, we are interacting and having a good time as well as getting healthy,” he said. Speaking at the award ceremony, OLDM General Manager Alan Breen thanked and commended the participants for a marvellous tournament.

“There are some of us here who have managed to reach and even surpass set targets, this deserves a celebration,” he said. Breen also added that sporting also fosters collective thinking and develops planning skills. “It builds confidence in sports men and women and also gives them a sense of accomplishment. In addition, it nourishes and strengthens the body and soul as well as instils self-discipline and teamwork,” he said.