UDC will sue if Motswaledi was assassinated

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) will take legal action against those who killed Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) president, Gomolemo Motswaledi, if pathology results show that the accident was arranged, a medical doctor representing the party said on Wednesday.

Dr. Wilson Thupeng’s comments come at a time when his party is awaiting autopsy results of the late BMD leader, who died from wounds sustained in a car accident at the end of July near Pitsane. Dr. Thupeng said pathology results have been delayed as a result of compilation of information from findings of experts. The party engaged a forensic pathologist Dr. Reggie Perumal and accident scene expert, Tom Wolmarans to determine the cause of the accident and the nature of Motswaledi’s death.

Speaking to Botswana Guardian, Dr. Thupeng said the party is anxiously waiting for the results. He said in the event the results prove that Motswaledi was assassinated, the UDC will take legal action against Motswaledi’s murderers. On the other hand, should the results prove that Motswaledi’s death was just an ordinary accident he said UDC will just accept the situation and let the fallen politician rest in peace. Asked what measures UDC is taking to protect its leaders in view of the suspicions hanging over their leader’s death, Dr. Thupeng said they wish they could do something about it. “We are just depending on God to protect us now.”

He urged those who will be doing party business in far places to exercise caution and drive safely, adding that finances permitting, they would enforce security for their leaders. For his part UDC chairman, Nehemiah Modubule also stressed the point that only the results of the autopsy will determine their next course of action, since they would be based on facts and not speculation.