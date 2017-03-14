Investigation results into Motswaledi’s death expected next week

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) will announce the results of the independent investigations into the car accident that claimed the life of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) president Gomolemo Motswaledi next week.

After failing to produce the results this week UDC spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa said the results are delayed by compilation of information from findings by their experts. The party engaged a forensic pathologist Dr. Reggie Perumal and an accident scene expert, Tom Wolmarans to determine the cause of the accident and the nature of Motswaledi’s death.

However Mohwasa said that they will be calling a press conference next week Wednesday and they hope that when they address the media the results of their investigation would have been released.

“We cannot say for certain that we would be having the results, we could only hope that we would have them before the press conference,” he said on Friday.

This week the UDC chairman, Nehemiah Modubule stressed that only the results of the autopsy will determine the actions that they will take regarding their leader’s death, citing that they will be based on facts not speculation.