Employees stripped naked

All hell broke loose on Tuesday when staff members at Diacore in Gaborone were stripped naked following suspicions of a missing diamond.

Details are still sketchy but Botswana Guardian can reveal that members of the Diamond and Narcotics Squad were called to search over 50 employees who work at the polishing section at the company premises in Block 8. This according to inside sources happened after a diamond went missing during polishing. “Usually, a diamond can shoot and get found, but this time around it just disappeared,” said a source, stating that the employee who was working on the missing diamond was not dismissed from work. The search was conducted at the toilets. “They invaded our privacy and remained unapologetic about it,” said another employee, explaining that the search team touched their private parts and instructed that they open their buttocks to check whether they had not hidden the diamond there.

Another employee said she was angered by the fact that their managers never warned them about the coming of the police who had come to strip them naked. In response, business manager Rozanne Zondagh confirmed the matter and said the police were still investigating the matter. “Diacore Botswana is acting according to the law and with close cooperation with the Diamond Police. At this time the police are busy with the matter,” she said. She could not be drawn into further details though she had earlier said she was awaiting a full response from their London office. Diacore, formerly called Steinmetz Diamond Group, is a leading international diamond manufacturing and trading group with over 70-year heritage in the diamond industry. Known for its unique approach to marketing, the Group has promoted the glamour of diamonds at various events such as the Oscars, the Baftas, the Smithsonian Institute of Natural History and the Monaco Grand Prix.

The company has its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, with offices around the world. Some of the famous diamonds created by the company are the 203.04-carat, internally flawless De Beers Millennium Star and the Steinmetz Pink – a 59.60 carats, flawless fancy vivid pink diamond.