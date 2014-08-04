Was Motswaledi killed?

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) parliamentary candidate for Mogoditshane Sedirwa Kgoroba has called for private investigation into the death of UDC vice president Gomolemo Motswaledi, amidst fears of foul play in the accident that killed him.

Motswaledi died in a car accident Wednesday morning some 10 kilometres from Ramatlabama village just before the Phitshane/Molopo turn-off. Suspicion hung in the air on Wednesday at the scene of the accident. A group of UDC members clad in party colours arrived at the scene where four police officers kept members of the Press and the public from coming anywhere close to the car involved in the accident. Led by Kgoroba, the group broke across a police red tape barricade that had secured the scene and demanded to inspect the slightly damaged Audi A3 car that Motswaledi was driving from Ramatlabama border gate towards Gaborone.

Motswaledi was travelling alone from Johannesburg where he had visited some of his political friends. “They can’t block us, we want to see what killed our comrade,” some people kept saying in the crowd. The four police officers that kept people from coming close to the car finally give up. Now everyone gets a close glimpse of the car. The mood is sombre and the crowd seems in disbelief. UDC members that include Ndaba Gaolathe, Nehemiah Modubule, and Abraham Kesupile gather around the scene. The soft-spoken Gaolathe keeps moving away from the crowd and fellow party men to stand alone in silence. The accident allegedly happened around 8 on Wednesday morning. It was reported to the Ramatlabama police station and when the Police arrived Motswaledi was taken to Goodhope hospital.

Lobatse Police Assistant Commissioner Engemadzo Sechele confirms at the scene that Motswaledi was alone in the car he was driving when he lost control of it. He says that when he and his colleagues arrived at the scene from Lobatse, Motswaledi was already confirmed dead. In the crowd that gathers at the scene many questions are being asked but no one answers them. The police refrain is constant: “investigations are ongoing.” But the people are questioning the cause of accident. Apparently the car did not hit anything but somehow just swerved off the road? Spray of blood is visible on the car roof on the outside. Inside the car, there are small bloodstains on the passenger’s window and footrest. At the backseat, pieces of a broken bottle believed to be of alcohol are visible. People in the crowd wearing UDC branded shirts and caps remark that Motswaledi hated alcohol; he always maintained that alcohol could never be consumed in his car. “If he was alone then who had this alcohol smelling in the car?” one wonders aloud much to the nodding of his colleagues.

The car’s windscreen is shattered on the passenger’s side, the front passenger window is broken, and the airbags and everything on the dashboard appear intact. Blood is not visible on the driver’s side and more questions follow. Kgoroba tells the police to halt the towing of the car until him and his comrades have examined it. The Police agree. Kgoroba adds, “You know there are reports of politicians’ hit list so we want to have our own forensic evidence to not be tempered with. We want to undertake our own private investigations so that at the end of it all we don’t blame anybody for the death of Motswaledi”, he tells the police.

The car is later towed to a police station in Lobatse. The crowd disperses, some speaking in hushed tones. Just recently Motswaledi, who was the UDC secretary general and UDC parliamentary candidate for Gaborone Central had been endorsed as UDC vice president and running mate for UDC president, Duma Boko.