Malesu is a transformative leader- VP

The vice president, Ponatshego Kedikilwe has described minister Dorcus Makgato-Malesu as an able leader who is result oriented.

Kedikilwe was speaking during the launch of Malesu in the Sefhare-Ramokgonami constituency last Saturday. “Malesu has led many organisations that have transformed the country and continue to develop Botswana. Your constituency is lucky to have a candidate of Malesu caliber,” said Kedikilwe. He described her as an industrious woman who is always eager to deliver on her mandate.

“Malesu is a good listener who will listen to your concerns and advocate for development in your area. She will make sure she creates employment opportunities, she will improve health facilities, make sure kids get proper education and develop the constituency to be at par with other constituencies” said Kedikilwe.

He observed that as chief executive of Botswana Export Development and Investment Agency (BEDIA), the organisation was voted the best investment promotion agency in Africa.

Malesu also spearheaded the re-engineering of Botswana and turned it into a profitable entity and as director corporate strategy for Barloworld Botswana, she advocated for the establishment of a pension fund to facilitate the buyout of Builders Merchant Botswana (BMB) by employees, said Kedikilwe. Botsalo Ntuane, BDP Bonnington South parliamentary candidate advised Ramokgonami residents to reject the opposition Botswana Congress party candidate, Dr Kesitegile Gobotswang.

“By voting BCP you will be voting tribalism. BCP aim is to divide the country and fuel tribalism. I warn you do not vote Gobotswang to be your member of parliament” Ntuane said. He observed that countries are fighting because of tribalism and nations are not at peace because of tribal wars.

Tswapong North MP, Prince Maele, said Malesu is an industrious person who will develop the constituency and help in diversifying the economy. For her part Malsesu promised to develop the constituency if given the chance to represent it. Malesu will face BCP’s Gobotswang and UDC, which is yet to name its candidate.