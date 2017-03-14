BCL gets new lease of life

The discovery of nickel deposits south of Selibe-Phikwe will give the struggling BCL mine a new lease of life.

Situated 10 kilometers from BCL Selibe operations the new Dikoloti mine that will be run as a joint venture between BCL and Discovery Metals Limited (DML) is expected to extend the life span of BCL to 2040 and beyond.

Explaining the scope of the new mine at the recent tour of BCL, the mine Superintendent Exploration Khumoitsile Dikupa said they are currently carrying out a pre-feasibility study of the mine and they will soon be applying for a mining license.

Dikupa said the mine prospects indicate that Dikoloti Nickel deposits in the area are estimated at a tune of 4.1 billion tones and they are just located on the surface.

“The deposits in the area could be mined using open pit as the minerals just have to be scooped,” he said adding that the deposits have the potential to add 10 years more years of operation to BCL.

He said the mine will utilise the resources that they already have in place and also run good operations as the mine is strategically located along the rail road for easy transportation of the ore and it is also near power lines hence electricity would not be a challenge.

The mine is part of the BCL Polaris II, which is aimed at expanding the mine operations and expanding it through diversification and partnerships.