It’s a two horse race for next Auditor General

The Office of the President is mum about who will succeed Robby Sebopeng as auditor general.The shoes are too big for the successor as Sebopeng, who retired from the office on June 20 after 31 years of service was well known for utmost integrity and hard work.

However, reliable sources have informed Botswana Guardian that Pulane Letebele, who joined the office of the auditor general a year after Sebopeng (1984) could be the next leader at the office. She moved through the ranks as the assistant auditor, then auditor, senior deputy auditor up to her current position as acting auditor general. This would place her as the first female auditor general the country has had. Sebopeng took over from Pelonomi Namogang in 2008, who succeeded the first auditor general Seletlanyo Serema who left in 2004.

Another potential candidate is the current senior assistant auditor general Kealeboga Molelowatladi who joined the office from local government when it merged with the office of the auditor general in 1995 as senior local government auditor. Prior to that he had served as local government auditor since 1989. Before his current position, he was the principal senior assistant auditor general.

Botswana Guardian has also learnt that both Molelowatladi and Letebele have acted on deputy auditor general position, which Letsholo Letsholo resigned from last year March. “Both candidates are highly capable and qualified and we are expecting one of them to take over as the auditor general,” said an inside source, also not ruling out a possibility of having a candidate from outside the office.