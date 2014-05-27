Khama chairs HLCC meet

President Ian Khama on Turs- day was expected to chair the 36th Meeting of the High Level Consultative Council (HLCC).

The HLCC, which normally meets twice a year, consists of the entire Cabinet, along with Permanent Secretaries and other senior oﬃcials, and parallel representatives from the private sector and civil society.

The latter prominently includes representatives of the Botswana Confederation of Commerce, Industry and Manpower (BOCCIM). According to a press statement released on Wednesday the purpose of the HLCC is to consider the submissions of its various sub-sectors, which meet quarterly within line Ministries.

“It is within the subsectors that the primary work of the HLCC is actually carried out,” reads part of the statement. Chaired by the Ministers responsible, they serve as consultative fora for public and private sector members to address areas of domestic concern.

Last modified on Tuesday, 27 May 2014 14:32
