Sebopeng calls it a day

Sebopeng is retiring aſter 31 years of public service. He is ready for the development. “I’m a businessman by nature and naturally, a farmer,” he says. Sebopeng, who joined the office in 1983 as an assistant auditor, leaves public service on June 19, 2014.

From assistant auditor, he rose through the ranks until his appointment as acting auditor general in 2008 when the then auditor general Pelonomi Namogang, retired.

He acted on the position for two years and was appointed in 2010. He is confident that he has amassed a lot of knowledge, which will come in handy in his future exploits. However, the retirement is somewhat of a relief for him considering the number of challenges he has had to endure.

STAFFING CRISIS WILL AFFECT EFFICIENCY

In his last report to the nation (March 2013), Sebopeng says he had to double up as deputy auditor general as there was no officer appointed to perform the functions of that office. This persisted until another officer was appointed deputy on acting basis, later to be confirmed in 2012 and retire the following year. Sebopeng laments that since then, the position is filled by acting appointments. In addition to the 200 employees in the Gaborone office, the Office of Auditor General (OAG) has around 20 people at the Francistown office. The auditor general however says the numbers are not enough to do the work.

OAG SHOULD BE AUDITED

The office of the auditor general must be audited on a regular basis for good governance and accountability, says Senopeng. Even though they have been audited by the Lesotho auditor general’s office before, the office will win public confidence when it is also audited.

LOCAL AUTHORITIES NON-COMPLIANT

Sebopeng has observed over the years that local authorities do not submit their financial statements. He warns against unpaid staff loans saying it is fraud and should be reported.

On the memorable side, the auditor general takes pride that a number of developments have taken place during his tenure. These include computerisation of the audit process and the introduction of performance audits. Another development was the separation of the finance and audit to deal with public sector audit and public finance management practices respectively.

BUILDING UNSAFE

The 200-staff Office of the Auditor General is risky. Though appealing outside, its is dilapidated inside. Had it not been for neighbouring offices, OAG employees would still be in the dark about the collapsing ceilings on the top floor. Te building is generally in a ramshackle state with floor tiles cracking. Sebopeng says they had to move officers to other blocks for safety. “We have to lease and though we have identified a few buildings, the process is slow on the land and housing ministry’s part,” he stated.