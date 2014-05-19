Sebopeng calls it a day

Sebopeng is retiring aﬅer 31 years of public service. He is ready for the development. “I’m a businessman by nature and naturally, a farmer,” he says. Sebopeng, who joined the oﬃce in 1983 as an assistant auditor, leaves public service on June 19, 2014.

From assistant auditor, he rose through the ranks until his appointment as acting auditor general in 2008 when the then auditor general Pelonomi Namogang, retired.

He acted on the position for two years and was appointed in 2010. He is conﬁdent that he has amassed a lot of knowledge, which will come in handy in his future exploits. However, the retirement is somewhat of a relief for him considering the number of challenges he has had to endure.

STAFFING CRISIS WILL AFFECT EFFICIENCY

In his last report to the nation (March 2013), Sebopeng says he had to double up as deputy auditor general as there was no oﬃcer appointed to perform the functions of that oﬃce. This persisted until another officer was appointed deputy on acting basis, later to be confirmed in 2012 and retire the following year. Sebopeng laments that since then, the position is filled by acting appointments. In addition to the 200 employees in the Gaborone oﬃce, the Oﬃce of Auditor General (OAG) has around 20 people at the Francistown oﬃce. The auditor general however says the numbers are not enough to do the work.

OAG SHOULD BE AUDITED

The oﬃce of the auditor general must be audited on a regular basis for good governance and accountability, says Senopeng. Even though they have been audited by the Lesotho auditor general’s oﬃce before, the oﬃce will win public conﬁdence when it is also audited.

LOCAL AUTHORITIES NON-COMPLIANT

Sebopeng has observed over the years that local authorities do not submit their ﬁnancial statements. He warns against unpaid staﬀ loans saying it is fraud and should be reported.

On the memorable side, the auditor general takes pride that a number of developments have taken place during his tenure. These include computerisation of the audit process and the introduction of performance audits. Another development was the separation of the ﬁnance and audit to deal with public sector audit and public ﬁnance management practices respectively.

BUILDING UNSAFE

The 200-staﬀ Oﬃce of the Auditor General is risky. Though appealing outside, its is dilapidated inside. Had it not been for neighbouring oﬃces, OAG employees would still be in the dark about the collapsing ceilings on the top ﬂoor. Te building is generally in a ramshackle state with ﬂoor tiles cracking. Sebopeng says they had to move oﬃcers to other blocks for safety. “We have to lease and though we have identiﬁed a few buildings, the process is slow on the land and housing ministry’s part,” he stated.