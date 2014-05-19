Report exposes Lobatse Town Council rot

A performance audit report on the eﬃciency and eﬀectiveness of the public procurement and asset disposal system in Lobatse Town Council has exposed gross negligence at the council.

At the forefront is the LTC’s inability to develop the procurement plans as stipulated in the LAPAD Act No.17 of 2008. According to interviews with diﬀerent oﬃcers and documents reviewed, the oﬃce of the auditor general noticed that the procuring entities had not developed the procurement plans with no reasons given. Absence of the plans, states the report, may result in the procuring entities undertaking the procurement activities haphazardly, thus aﬀecting eﬃcient control of funds.

The LTC had not utilised approximately 16 percent funds of the ﬁnancial years 2009/2010 and 2010/11. The report states that the plans would have acted as a guide to assist the council to achieve its procurement ideals. It would have also provided direction and focus in delivering works, supplies and services. Tere were also deﬁciencies with eﬀect to honouring of contract obligations. Documents reviewed and interviews with procuring entities revealed delays in delivering supplies and services within stipulated times. For example, the rehabilitation and service of screw pumps which was awarded on September 28, 2009 was scheduled to be completed on October 21, 2009.

However, the services completion period was extended to November 13, 2009. Te anomaly was due to unavailability of material to complete the work as material suppliers were in South Africa, according to documents. The auditor general recommends that the procuring entities should ensure that companies awarded tenders are eligible to provide goods and services within the agreed period.

SUPPLIES WITHOUT BIDDING CONTRACTS’ OBLIGATIONS

It was also found that LTC awarded tenders for the supply of goods (cleaning commodities) amounting to P402679.10 without signed contracts. According to management, this oddity was attributed to inadvertency on their part to ensure that contracts were signed between the council and the various suppliers. Tere were also accusations on inadequate reporting and monitoring which needs to be addressed to enable the entire realisation of procurement and asset disposal system’s aims and beneﬁts. On other issues, the report lambasted the evaluation committee members, which put them on the spot for lack of transparency and accountability.

MISMANAGEMENT OF RECORDS

The audit revealed that the LTC had not adequately maintained records of procurement and disposal proceedings and contract management as per the requirements of the procurement procedures. For instance, documents on payment to suppliers, evaluation and adjudication proceedings, schedules and deferrals of evaluation committee’s meetings, termination of contracts and contracts documents for the years under review were not availed for audit.