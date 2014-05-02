Thanks, but no thanks- Masire to political parties

Former President, Sir Ketumile Masire has taken a deliberate decision to step away from the political spotlight.It is not yet clear whether the former president is acting under pressure from the ruling party but his Private Secretary Charles Mogotsi on Friday released a press statement announcing that the former president will no long launch political party candidates or attend any political rally.

The former president is said to have taken the decision based on the fact that this being an election year he has been receiving overwhelming invitations from political parties expecting him to show up at their events for support.

In the light of the high demands he then decided not to attend any with the view that he does not want to be seen as supporting or favoring others and rejecting some.

This publication understands that Masire wants to lay low and not be involved with any political party.Masire also wants the political parties to stop inviting him to their events.

The statement clearly stated that the office of the former President is inundated with such requests and it is the strong feeling of the Former President that he shall cease to consider them and that this shall take effect immediately.

This comes after Masire was accused of not showing up to the launch of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) candidate for Gaborone Bonnington South, Ndaba Gaolathe earlier this year.