Still no clue on missing police chopper

A group of law enforcement agencies including the Botswana Defence Force, (BDF) and Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) have been dispatched to the Okavango on a search and rescue mission for a Botswana Police Service missing helicopter.

The chopper, which was on a routine patrol, was flying from Gumare to Maun on Sunday evening when it went missing with three officers on board.

Police public relations officer Christopher Mbulawa told this publication on Monday morning that details are sketchy as to what exactly happened to the helicopter. The chopper left Gumare at 1910hrs and was scheduled to arrive at around 2010hrs in Maun.

At the time of writing this story, the police had no information regarding the last time they had contact with the crew of three officers. The three consist of two pilots and an Airborne Law Enforcement Officer.

“We are still busy trying to gather information on what really happened,” said Mbulawa. He said they have also asked pilots flying around the area to report to the police if they see the helicopter. “As you know there is a lot of flying in the Okavango and we have asked them to let us know if they spot something,” he said.