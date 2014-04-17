Row over drugs distribution tender

Starting May this year, Botswana Couriers, a wholly owned subsidiary of Botswana Post will rake in millions of Pula from the Central Medical Stores (CMS) to coordinate, store and distribute medical drugs.

This comes after Botswana Couriers was awarded a three-year P175 million Pula tender to be the sole coordinator and distributor of the drugs sometimes in November 2013 to provide warehousing and distribution. The services are expected to commence next month. Botswana Couriers managing director Leatile Medupe was out of the country this week and would not give detailed comment.

There are suspicions however that the procurement system used to award the tender to Botswana Couriers deliberately favoured the company since it is a logistics arm of Botswana Post, while other logistics companies have been sidelined.

The Mohamed Chohan-led CMS had allegedly recommended to the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board (PPADB) that the tender be given to Botswana Couriers, but Bridgette John, PPADB chief executive, insisted that due process was followed in the award of the tender.

CMS spokesperson Thabo Mosethi confirmed that Botswana Couriers would commence the service next month, but did not reveal more details as to reasons behind the outsourcing of the tender and the procurement procedures followed. “We will call a press briefing in a few days where details would be revealed,” he said.