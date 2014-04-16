Judge postpones BOFEPUSO case to next week

Lobatse High Court Judge, Justice Michael Leburu this week postponed a case in which the Botswana Federation of Public Sector Unions (BOFEPUSO) is suing government for disregarding the Public Service Bargaining Council (PSBC) by increasing public servants salaries by four percent.

The case will now be heard next week Tuesday.

Last month president Ian Khama expressed concern that the PSBC was taking long to conclude the salary negotiations hence he resolved to increase the public servants salaries by four percent.

Trade unions are accusing Khama of undermining the PSBC, saying the latter is the only body in-charge of handling salary negotiations and decisions. BOFEPUSO wants the courts to determine whether the president was acting outside the law by making the salary announcement whilst the salary negotiations are still ongoing. BOFEPUSO is represented by attorney Mboki Chilisa and Joseph Akoonyatsa.