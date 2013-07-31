Magama dumps BNF

Botswana National Front (BNF) Secretary General Akanyang resigned from the party Wednesday citing the nine months suspension without charge or disciplinary hearing proceedings against him, as the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“I have waited for so long. I cannot just sit and not enjoy my life of politics because of a long suspension by BNF,” he said in an interview. Magama joins his former comrades Charles Charles, Nono Kgafela and Isaac Mabiletsa who are now at Botswana Congress Party (BCP), who were also suspended by BNF. “I did not enjoy making this decision because I have been with BNF for more than 30 years.

I am tired of waiting now I just want to leave, they are history to me now,” he explained. BNF spokesperson Moeti Mohwasa and Acting Secretary General Shampoo Shadikong were surprised to hear about Magama’s resignation. “I do not know if he has resigned,” said Mohwasa. “I have not received any letter or email or phone call from him,” said Shadikong. Magama said he faxed the letter to the BNF offices.

“If they haven’t received it yet then I would have to go and deliver it in person tomorrow,” he said on Wednesday. Magama has joined the BCP although he would not say so. “I cannot tell where I am going but I will make the announcement soon,” he said.

Trouble is also brewing in Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) as its spokesperson, Winfred Rasina resigned his position citing internal differences. “I want to concentrate on the party, it is not about power,” he said, denying reports that he is hatching a plan to join the ruling Botswana Democratic Party.