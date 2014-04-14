Khama’s Gcwihaba Caves exploration probed

President Ian Khama’s direct involvement in the exploration of Gcwihaba Caves as well as fostering collaboration between museum professionals and international experts was this week questioned by parliament.

But Khama’s younger brother, who is also Minister of Environment Wildlife and Tourism Tshekedi Khama defended the president’s involvement saying he has been very instrumental in obtaining grants and assistance from the private sector through his publicity of the Gcwihaba Caves.

“This has assisted Botswana in developing and investigating the area faster and it would have not been possible with the limited government funding,” said Tshekedi.

Earlier on MP for Kgatleng West, Gilbert Mangole had wanted to know from the minister the archaeological significance of the Gcwihaba caves, steps taken to preserve it and the occasional leisure expeditions by president Khama.

Other MP’s also wanted to know the exact role that the president played in the exploration of the caves.“What is his role in the exploration and is he qualified,” asked Dumelang Saleshando from Gaborone Central. To this Tshekedi said the role of the president is to develop interest in the caves.

Archaeological evidence on the caves includes late Stone Age tools, burnt ostrich eggshells, animal bones and fossilized primate skull, this according to the minister. The evidence suggest that the area was inhabited by foraging people about 30 000 years ago.

The caves were gazetted as a National Monument in 2006 because they were a unique geological formation of beauty. Therefore it is protected by the Monuments and relics Act of 2011 and has been included in the Botswana World Heritage Tentative List in 2010.