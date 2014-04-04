Mmolotsi advised to open police case against Guma

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Margaret Nasha has advised Member of Parliament (MP) for Francistown South Wynter Mmolotsi to open a criminal case against the alleged death threat he received from MP Samson Moyo Guma.

Yesterday (Thursday) Mmolotsi shocked parliament when he revealed that Guma warned him to refrain from asking questions about the president or else he will take an early road to his grave.

“He said if I continue to ask questions about the president I will die,” he said adding that Guma was referring to the question he asked about the president in parliament. Responding to the revelation Nasha advised him to open a criminal case against Moyo because it is a criminal offence to threaten ones life.“It is an offence and you should go register it with the police,” said the speaker.

Vice-president Ponatshego Kedikilwe also advised him to take up the matter with the police, as it is a criminal offence.Mmolotsi-an opposition MP for the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) has been persistently challenging to Khama’s decisions.

On Wednesday Mmolotsi asked the Minister of Presidential Affairs and Public Administration to reveal who authorised sabbatical leave for Khama during the time he was still vice president. He also wanted to know the duration of the leave, the number of kgotla meetings Khama addressed and which vote was used to pay him during the period.