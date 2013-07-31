Letshego lifts dull market

Unsecured loans provider-Letshego on Wednesday led trading, in a session that was characterised by non-trading from investors.

Only seven company’s traded shares, with Letshego netting P955, 263 after trading 487,404 shares.

The BSE listed company, which has several operations in Africa has also applied to the central bank for a banking license.

Cresta, a hospitality company as well as retail giant Choppies were part of the few companies that traded on the local bourse. By close of session, 515,001 shares traded at the domestic board valued at P1 million.

Meanwhile, companies such as Sechaba and Sefalana reported a decline in their shares. Domestic Company Index (DCI) ended the day at 7572,38 points up 0,06 percent. Foreign Companies Index (FDI) climbed by o, 01 percent to sit at 1600 points.