P35m spent on diesel

Government has spent over P35 million in three weeks to fuel Matshelagabedi and Orapa turbine power plants, latest information from Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) show.

The country is experiencing a severe power deficit after Eskom, South Africa power producer decided to terminate its 200-mega-watt emergency power supply to Botswana.

To cover up for power shortage, BPC depends on the 70 MW Matshelagabedi rented diesel power plant and the Orapa 90 MW Turbine Power Plant.

According to information provided by the corporation total fuel used in March 2014 to date from the two plants amounted to over 3.7 million litters at P9.23 per liter of diesel used by the plants. The cost excludes fixed costs such as management fees, capacity charge, rental, energy costs, as they are dependent on dispatch.

Earlier on – Ministry of Minerals Water and Energy Affairs Boikobo Paya had explained the importance of having Morupule B up and running saying operating Orapa and Matshelagabedi generators is costly.

BPC dependency on Eskom came out clear in the Minister of Minerals Water and Energy Affairs Kitso Mokaila statement of power deficit yesterday when he expressed that Eskom saved the country’s economy from sinking due to the shortage.