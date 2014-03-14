P20 million spent on BR’s dilapidated track

Botswana Railways does not have a track geometry vehicle to determine the operational condition of its track. This should explain why the railroad is dilapidated.

In an interview with Botswana Guardian, chief executive Dominic Ntwaagae however said that since the establishment of BR, they have been hiring the one used in South Africa. He said that they spend P20 million every year to maintain the track. He stated that the inspection vehicle did not come last year, but that plans to have it this year are final.

One of the train drivers told this publications that the 881 km track has been crumbling, dropping concrete on cars and giving them problems with either the railroad bridge crumbling or dropping concrete. “Driving the trains is hard and the safest way would be to replace them,” he said. BR has 34 locomotives in their fleet and over 1004 wagons, which transport goods. The track covers Serule to Ramatlabama, Palapye to Morupule, Ramokgwebama to Ramatlabama and Francistown to Sowa Pan.

Inspection carried out by Plasserail, South Africa in 2011 indicated that the BR track is one of the best in the region. It came third after South Africa’s Iron Ore and Coal heavy haul lines.

“Though our track has minor deficiencies, it is fit for the purpose,” said Ntwaagae, adding that the BR was aware of complaints of dysfunctional points. He said they were currently looking for engineering products to help rectify the problem. Ntwaagae said they were considering tapping into containerised traffic, money industry and transporting fast foods locally and internationally to increase their volume.