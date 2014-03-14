Moshupa to have a nursing hospital

Moshupa village in the southern district will soon have a fully-fledged university where nurses and doctors will be trained.

Village Kgosi Oscar Mosielele revealed to Botswana Guardian this week that Kanye Seventh Day Adventist Hospital has requested to build the multi-million institution in his village.

Details of the cost, enrolment capacity, name of the university and time frame, among others, are expected to be discussed at a Kgotla on March 19 in Moshupa. “It will be one of its kind. The good thing about it is that it comes at a time when we have been crying about lack of a hospital in our village,” he says, adding that it dates back to former president Sir Ketumile Masire’s days.

Masire’s administration failed to keep their promise of building them a hospital, forcing them to commute between Kanye and Thamaga for better medical assistance. On other developments, P1.5 million has so far been spent on the building of the loobo la Kgotla. It was financed and built by the residents. An extra million pula is needed to put up the roofing. Mosielele is asking for sponsorships from members of the public and the private sector.

They have so far approached Majwe mining and are awaiting response. Seventy percent of raw materials have been used to build the walls. It consists of a conference room, which the chief says will be used for rentals that will go into the community trust fund. The building will accommodate 400 people. Other inside features include wheelchair area, kitchen, toilets, stage, the chief and secretary’s offices.

The project is expected to be complete by December this year. Meanwhile, Mosielele also stated that the village was in talks to make it a mountain climbing area for tourists.