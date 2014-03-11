Unions take govt to Labour

Botswana Federation of Public Employees Organisations (BOFEPUSU) has approached the Commissioner of Labour to lodge a dispute after salary negotiations reached a deadlock.

Secretary General Tobokani Rari said as the aggrieved party, BOFEPUSU resolved to complain on the implementation of the trade dispute Act.

“We are meeting with the commissioner of labour to lodge a dispute, because as it is we can never agree with the employer.”

If their request for a dispute is successful the commissioner of labour is expected to employ an independent mediator who will meet with the council to try and strike a common ground. If the mediator fails to bring the two parties together they both have an option to ask for arbitration.

“An arbitrator can then make a final ruling on the way forward.”However Rari said there is still a chance to resolve the dispute amicably. “There are so many stages to go through before both parties can resolve to a strike.”

Rari comment follow announcement by government and unions that the public service salary negotiations declared a deadlock, as government is reluctant to table the document on the conditions of service as promised.