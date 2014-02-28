Sithole dump Gunners

Zambian born Coach, Mike “Dubula Dobula” Sithole terminated his two-year contract with Extension Gunners in a move that has shocked both the officials and the supporters alike.

Sithole is now linked with a move to Mochudi Centre Chiefs.
 
Extension Gunners Secretary, Mosimanegape Seitshiro, confirmed Sithole ‘s resignation to Botswana Guardian.

“He did not write much, save to say he is resigning with immediate effect and he is wishing the team the best of luck,” said Seitshiro.

Save for losing to Notwane 1-0, Unioa Flamengo Santos by the same margin as well as to Nico, Sithole has been doing relatively well since he took over at Extension Gunners.

Last modified on Friday, 28 February 2014 17:01
