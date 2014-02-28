Contractors petition Batshu over employee’s death

Scores of hopeful Alberta Construction company employees gathered outside parliament Friday morning seeking the intervention of Labour and Home Affairs Minister,Edwin Batshu.

Their query , an employer who they claim is refusing to properly compensate the family of their collegue who died on site Saturday afternoon at the Central Business District(CBD). Hendrick Dube ,(50) was carrying on with his duties when a large metal fell on him,crushing him to death.

The employees, carrying “Help Us” placards claim the employer has since refused to pay benefits due to Dube and his family and as a result the family is stuck in Botswana with not enough money to take his remains home for burial.