St. Josephs College leads in BGCSE results

St. Joseph’s College is the only school that achieved above 40 percent mark in the number of candidates who obtained 5 Cs or better n the just released Botswana General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examination results.



Director Examinations and Administration, Susan Makgothi at Botswana Examinations Council (BEC) revealed that there is general drop in the proportion of candidates who obtained 5Cs or better grades, but said that all new secondary schools such as Mmadinare Mogoditshane and Nata have registered improved grades when compared to the previous period.

Further executives revealed that the total percentage of candidates awarded 5Cs or better decrease slightly from 25.5 percent in 2012 to 24.2 percent in 2013, representing a decrease of about 1.27 percent.

Moeng College, Kgari Sechele, Shoshong and Matsha join Shakawe on the bottom of the chart.